The board of the Grangeville Senior Center would like to thank Senator Cindy Carlson for her vote approving funding for the Idaho Commission on Aging. This includes monies that help support senior meals programs throughout the state. In Grangeville alone, last year, this funding helped us provide more than 19,000 meals, including meals to homebound seniors. With the efforts of our dedicated staff, donors and volunteers, this program helps keep seniors healthy and in their homes. Thank you!
Shireene Hale
