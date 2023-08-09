The Friends of the Kooskia Community Library appreciate the Kooskia City Council taking the time to discuss Kooskia Library business and Friends activities, book sales and past financial donations to the City. Thanks also to the local newspapers for covering the meeting with the Kooskia City Council in a comprehensive way.

The Kooskia Community Library is a member of the Prairie River Library District, which encompasses eight small-town libraries. For a look at how this came about, go to the Friends of the Kooskia Community Library Facebook page and read the history of how Kooskia became part of the district. A short list is also posted on the Facebook page itemizing how the Friends have contributed to the City of Kooskia and our community over time.

