The Friends of the Kooskia Community Library appreciate the Kooskia City Council taking the time to discuss Kooskia Library business and Friends activities, book sales and past financial donations to the City. Thanks also to the local newspapers for covering the meeting with the Kooskia City Council in a comprehensive way.
The Kooskia Community Library is a member of the Prairie River Library District, which encompasses eight small-town libraries. For a look at how this came about, go to the Friends of the Kooskia Community Library Facebook page and read the history of how Kooskia became part of the district. A short list is also posted on the Facebook page itemizing how the Friends have contributed to the City of Kooskia and our community over time.
To be clear, the Friends group is not the library district. The Prairie River Library District is the official entity that manages and operates the library. The district provides the library materials, the librarian and the library system that enables the library to function. The Friends group’s mission is to support the library and overall learning in the community. The City of Kooskia, through the city government, provides the space for the library in the city building, pays utilities, liability insurance and maintains the building. We are grateful to all the partners who allow Kooskia to have a library, and hope you are an eligible library patron.
Please support the Kooskia Community Library by being a patron. Attend Friends events. Thank our Kooskia city government officials for their support. Check out the Friends Facebook page to learn more and find out what events are planned for the future. We appreciate your positive interest.
For the Friends of the Kooskia Community Library
