Hip! Hip! Hooray for teachers! I am so grateful for our local teachers for showing up at school and making our lives recognizable again. My five children have loved school and thrived this last month of school.
When COVID-19 first hit, it was the health care workers and first responders who were the initial heroes, those who risked their lives to help during the COVID-19 crises. Now, it’s the teachers and school staff. We have some fabulous teachers here locally, and I really appreciate them for sticking with our community. I hope the rest of the community will let them know how appreciated they are, too. The state is providing CARES money to the school to be used for expenses directly related to COVID-19. This can include paying the teachers and staff “hazard pay”as well as paying the teachers for technology instruction. I think it will go a long way to rebuild trust if the school board appropriately spends the CARES money on the teachers and staff. I also hope the rest of the community will join me in urging the school board to spend this money fairly and wisely towards re-investing in our teachers who have made a world of difference to our children.
Thank you teachers for being our heroes!
Heather Newson
Grangeville
