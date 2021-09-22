First, I’d like to thank Lucky Brandt for updates on his family’s recovery. It may be a long haul until full recovery, but they’re getting there one day at a time. Also, thanks to Skip Brandt for encouraging us to make informed decisions regarding COVID and our health. Besides your family health care provider, I have found that the best resource is our county’s health department. Their website is: idahopublichealth.com. Personally, I also err on the side of caution. When in doubt, vaccinate, mask up and distance oneself socially. Stay healthy, folks.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.