First, I’d like to thank Lucky Brandt for updates on his family’s recovery. It may be a long haul until full recovery, but they’re getting there one day at a time. Also, thanks to Skip Brandt for encouraging us to make informed decisions regarding COVID and our health. Besides your family health care provider, I have found that the best resource is our county’s health department. Their website is: idahopublichealth.com. Personally, I also err on the side of caution. When in doubt, vaccinate, mask up and distance oneself socially. Stay healthy, folks.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

