To the snow removal team on Powerline and Prairie Road:
We hear about all of “God’s Angels” in health care, police, grocery stores etc. — and they truly are. But I want to add road maintenance to that list. This past month has been blizzard and road closure, one right after the other. These people have been out working in that to keep our roads open and people safe. Thank you so much! May God keep you safe, especially in blizzards.
Lynn Dufur
Grangeville
