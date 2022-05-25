We would like to thank all the individuals who participated and donated to our Walk For Life held on May 7.
We would also like to thank the local businesses that donated gifts for the door prizes. Those businesses were: LeAnne’s Flower Shop, Grangeville Flower Shoppe, Irwin Drug, Blue Fox Theater, Larson’s, and The Health Food Store.
We also want to thank Sts. Peter and Paul Parish for letting us use their activity center and the Parish Knights of Columbus members for preparing the breakfast for everyone. Walk For Life is our annual fundraiser for our Hope Centers to help support our continued efforts to serve our communities.
Another purpose for our annual event is to promote our pro-life message.
Julie Church
Grangeville and Kamiah Hope Centers
Grangeville
