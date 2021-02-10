Every winter day that I can drive to the Fish Creek trailhead in 2WD is a compliment to the plowing expertise of the county road crew. Thank you.
Every day I ski, hike, picnic, gather firewood on public land, I am thankful for those who conceptualized this amazing gift that keeps on giving — and to those who maintain/sustain/believe in the wisdom and protection of this mighty fine legacy.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
