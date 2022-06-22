The crew at Grangeville Public Works does a great job of keeping our community in great shape. Among their many and tireless efforts: early morning snow removal before most of us are even up for the day, continual street maintenance, keeping the many public spaces beautiful (especially Lions Park), draining the new ‘Lake Grangeville’ this spring, and getting our city ready for the best 4th of July celebration in America.

We would like to let you know we appreciate their dedication to our town. The Grangeville Lions Club expresses our sincere thanks to the Grangeville Public Works crew.

Abner King, president

Grangeville Lions Club

