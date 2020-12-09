Animal Ark Lost and Found would like to thank Grangeville Ace Home Center, Primeland Country Store, Irwin Drug, Toni Baker, The Gallery, Kim Keller and Mr. and Mrs. Santa for their support of the annual Pets and Kids Pictures with Santa fund-raiser held Dec. 5 at Ace. Thanks, too, to all the people and pets who stopped in and supported Animal Ark and had their photos taken with Santa. Animal Ark will call when photos are ready and can be picked up at Ace.
Melinda Hall
Animal Ark, Grangeville
(0) comments
