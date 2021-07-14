What a great 4th of July weekend we had here in Grangeville, ID. We started out with the Veterans Appreciation Day at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center on Friday and sold out on all of our tri-tip and brisket. We then took in the parade and that was a blast, especially seeing our local National Guard unit — 116th Combat Engineers leading the parade with their Honor Guard. We next took in the flag raising at the 110th Border Days rodeo in honor of our nation’s independence. Again, it was great to see lots of folks participating and supporting our activities throughout the weekend. I would like to thank the great folks at the Grangeville Health and Rehab for encouraging the placement of small flags around town and on residential lawns. Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated with us here in Grangeville.

On a side note, whenever you have a moment, please give thanks to those who go the extra mile to make this country of ours great and take it another mile and thank those men and women in uniform who allow us to enjoy our freedoms and our independence. Special thanks to the VFW “Crea D’ Haven Post No. 3520 for the flags around town and the flag-raising ceremonies for all three days at the Border Days rodeo. Happy Independence Day, America.

Lucky Gallego/IDCOVETS Center

Grangeville

