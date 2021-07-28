On behalf of the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road in Clearwater, Idaho, I would like to express sincere appreciation to all of you who appeared in our Wagon Road Parade and our wonderful Gospel Hour and Wagon Road Variety Show. We were very pleased and honored to have Arden and Carol Lytle, Harpster residents, as our Grand Marshals and Gloria Jacks, Clearwater resident, as our Honorary Grand Marshal. I also wish to express deep gratitude to all of our dedicated, hard-working Elk City Wagon Road volunteers who worked together to achieve a most successful two-day Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road Days observance.
I wish to express our appreciation to the Elk City Dust Devils group and other Elk City residents who greeted and welcomed our adventure trip participants to Elk City with delicious refreshments and humorous skits, and a history of the York Family by Julia and Tom York. Finally, to all of you who attended and supported all of our events, a very special thank you.
Dana Lohrey
historian for the Friends of the ECWR
Lewiston
