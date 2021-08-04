The Kids Klub Board and staff would like to thank all who helped contribute to our successful Man Cave raffle. First, a special thanks to Clearwater Barns for the beautiful shed and each of the deliveries. We are grateful for all the amazing décor that was donated by Kristi Keeler, refrigerator from Julie Hammatt, murphy bar from Erica and Brendon Baldus, stools from Nadine McDonald, television from the Tire Guy and hammock from Jennifer Persinger. A special thanks to Donnie Keeler and Scott Godfrey for installing above décor and more. We also want to thank all the community members for purchasing tickets. As you can see, it takes many friends to create a successful fundraiser and we thank each of you for your continued support.
Cindy Godfrey
Executive Director
The Kids Klub, Inc.
Grangeville
