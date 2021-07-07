To those who participated in putting out the wildfire on the Doumecq Plains last Thursday, many thanks! A major conflagration was averted by the quick action of local residents and the Salmon River Rural Fire Department. A big shout-out to all of you!

Tom Reilly

Doumecq Plains

