A huge thanks goes out to all who helped put out the fire at our place Wednesday, Aug. 24. Katie Marek, who alerted us to the lightning strike that started it, Dave and Dan Patterson and their loader quickly created a fire line, and Bill Marek, Wade and Wyatt Greig, Kipp Massey, Tom and Mary Fliss and NaTosha Stowers all helped fight the fire, along with the Forest Service crews. Thanks too, to the Forest Service for monitoring it after it was put out. We really appreciate our community.

Ray and Molly Stowers

