The Friends of the Kooskia Community Library are grateful to Bear Hollow Inn and Vineyards, proprietors Bonie and Billy Monahan, and to Kooskia Café, Joan Renshaw and Jane Wilsey, for their service and support for our library open house on May 25. Their efforts and contributions made our event unique and enjoyable, helping to build a strong library community. A big thank you to both Bear Hollow and Kooskia Café. Please, keep both businesses in mind if you need their services and thank them for helping the Kooskia Community Library and Friends.
The Friends hosted the library open house to help our community learn what the library has to offer, enjoy refreshments and visit with neighbors. It was an opportunity to meet our Library Branch Manager, Madison, who will soon begin a summer reading program! About 80 people attended and several new library cards were issued. Learn more by following the Facebook pages for the Kooskia Community Library, Friends of the Kooskia Community Library and Prairie River Library District. Thanks again to everyone who made this community event possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.