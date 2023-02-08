I would like to thank Idaho Forest Group and all the other businesses and folks for the continuing support of youth athletics and our public schools! Their efforts in supporting our kids and future citizens pay off every day and will continue to pay big dividends. Thank you!
Steve Munson
