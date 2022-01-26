We would like to thank the businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals for their support in 2021. With the generous donations we received, we are able to continue serving our local communities. We really appreciate the amazing support and feel blessed to live in such caring communities.

Julie Church

Grangeville and Kamiah hope centers

