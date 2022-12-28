The “Marines Toys for Tots” program was a huge success helping 127 boys and girls from Winchester to Grangeville. It’s so amazing the number of toys the Marines donate to help our community. Columbia Grain has made it possible for newborns and toddlers to have diapers and baby wipes, plus the toys that they donate. Thanks to the Veterans Center for their amazing hospitality, and to Grangeville Eagles 539 who have always been there to help when needed. P1FCU for many years has reached out and collected toys, and their generosity and support is beyond words.
A special thanks to the businesses who put out donation boxes and help collect toys, this wouldn’t be possible without you: Larson’s, veterans’ center, Umpqua Bank, P1FCU, Columbia Grain, Cloninger’s, Irwin Drug, Rae Brothers and The Gym. The friends who help donate, make hats, donate mittens and scarves, help collect the toys, put boxes together and, of course, the day of distributing the boxes. We even have a great couple who supply Christmas wrap, tape and candy canes. It takes a lot of work and many generous people to make this possible. I cannot express my gratitude to each and every one of you. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year.
