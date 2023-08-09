My family and the rest of the people who have property at Yellow Pine Bar want to thank the Forest Service crew who did an excellent job of protecting our property from the Elkhorn Fire and holding the losses to a minimum. They did an excellent job.
It confirms what I have always said about the Forest Service; there are some wonderful people working for the Forest Service who have common sense. Its management is the main problem with the Forest Service; the more they work there, the more management authority they have and the less common sense. Seem that these two things go hand in hand, anymore it is all about me and money.
