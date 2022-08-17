I am grateful for the privilege of living on the Selway River. My son, Hunt Paddison, and I live on the upriver side of the rockslide, the best place imaginable. The day after the slide happened on July 14 (or the morning of July 15), I harkened back to my childhood many years ago. My loving grandparents, Butler and Frank Bowles, who settled in Lowell and on the Selway River long before the present road and bridge existed and before the road to Missoula existed, always lived without complaint and instilled in their children and grandchildren what a special place the Selway River has always been. The river sings if you listen, and in conjunction with its beauty, it refreshes the soul.

Throughout the isolation precipitated by the slide, our small upriver community supported one another (as we always do), shared with each other whatever may be needed, and continued to look after one another’s properties. There is truly a sense of community that continues to exist on the Selway River.

