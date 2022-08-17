I am grateful for the privilege of living on the Selway River. My son, Hunt Paddison, and I live on the upriver side of the rockslide, the best place imaginable. The day after the slide happened on July 14 (or the morning of July 15), I harkened back to my childhood many years ago. My loving grandparents, Butler and Frank Bowles, who settled in Lowell and on the Selway River long before the present road and bridge existed and before the road to Missoula existed, always lived without complaint and instilled in their children and grandchildren what a special place the Selway River has always been. The river sings if you listen, and in conjunction with its beauty, it refreshes the soul.
Throughout the isolation precipitated by the slide, our small upriver community supported one another (as we always do), shared with each other whatever may be needed, and continued to look after one another’s properties. There is truly a sense of community that continues to exist on the Selway River.
My son, Hunt Paddison, and his partner and co-owner, Mira Warner, have not complained. Rather, they have doggedly and creatively adjusted all transportation logistics related to their small rafting company, Three Rivers. They carry on as good stewards, with continued love and appreciation for the bounty that is the Selway.
I believe I speak for our upriver community in commending the Kidder Harris Highway District, Dan Fitting, and his staff for handling a difficult situation with levelheadedness in dealing with the slide. We are all so collectively grateful to Idaho County Power & Light for always informing us of which days the power would be interrupted, as well as the Forest Service and Ranger Station for working together in an effort to expedite the opening of the road.
I am now old but thought back to the book ‘I Never Felt Poor Except in Town,’ written by Jean Carroll. Her experiences on the Selway River seem to parallel that of my grandparents. Ultimately, my spirit, my wife’s, that of my children and many others who have experienced or lived on the Selway River will continue to be enriched, and we will remain an active part of its preservation for generations to come. My family is grateful to be a part of this wondrous place and for all you do to protect and care for it.
