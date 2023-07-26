I am writing this letter in support of the Grangeville Centennial Library Board. They have procedures and policies in place to consider the removal of books from the library and, unfortunately, there is a small group of people who are interested in censorship, mainly under the guise of protecting the children. The use of the library for minors is and should be their parents’ responsibility, not the librarians’. Some folks want government entities to stay out of their lives until they want them to take away the rights of others. Thank you, Library Board, for staying within your responsibilities for all the people of Grangeville, not just a vocal and disruptive few.
Leta Strauss
