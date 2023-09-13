I would like to thank the men of the Lions Club for helping me to be able to get new eyeglasses. It is nice to know that there are people like these who will be there when a person has not much of an income for eyeglasses or hearing aids. Please, do not be afraid to go to them for help. Take old eyeglasses or hearing aids to them. Thank you.
Dorothy McGeHee
