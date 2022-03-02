I was raised by parents who taught and showed us that they always wanted a better future for their kids than they had. Being raised in a household on a fixed income, they made education a priority. They supported our school district levies because they knew education was the key to giving their kids the opportunities they didn’t have. I thank and admire my parents very much for the sacrifices they made to ensure a better future for us.
Thank you, Mom and Dad.
Chandra (Williams) Eimers
Grangeville
