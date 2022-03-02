I was raised by parents who taught and showed us that they always wanted a better future for their kids than they had. Being raised in a household on a fixed income, they made education a priority. They supported our school district levies because they knew education was the key to giving their kids the opportunities they didn’t have. I thank and admire my parents very much for the sacrifices they made to ensure a better future for us.

Thank you, Mom and Dad.

Chandra (Williams) Eimers

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments