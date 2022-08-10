Just wanted to say thanks to all the re-enactors who were at the Museum at the Raspberry Social on Sunday, Aug. 7. They did a wonderful job portraying their historical persons. It was so fun to see them enjoying telling us their history. Of course, I had to interrupt them a couple of times and got them off track! Thanks to all involved!

And a big thanks to the sisters, employees, volunteers and others for a wonderful day.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments