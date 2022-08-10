Just wanted to say thanks to all the re-enactors who were at the Museum at the Raspberry Social on Sunday, Aug. 7. They did a wonderful job portraying their historical persons. It was so fun to see them enjoying telling us their history. Of course, I had to interrupt them a couple of times and got them off track! Thanks to all involved!
And a big thanks to the sisters, employees, volunteers and others for a wonderful day.
