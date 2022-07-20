As many of you know, for the past decade or so I have been a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Not the best, of course, but trying to help where I can in the two communities where I serve (Tahoe Ridge area and Kooskia). What I now share is from that perspective.

Also, I have a belief that if I am going to complain, I should be just as quick to compliment.

In keeping with that belief, I would like to compliment the Idaho County Road Department and employees for their faithful and tireless service in the maintenance and upkeep of the county roads in and around our communities in the northern part of the county. I would also like to compliment our county commissioners for working closely with the road department personnel to achieve vital goals for safety and convenience.

Throughout the winter months, snow has promptly been removed (plowing snow in the wee hours of the morning can be totally life-threatening for them). Gravel and sand have been distributed faithfully so as to maintain traction and safe driving conditions in areas that are known to collect ice.

The Leitch Creek Bridge, located next to the Fish Hatchery on Toll Road, has been repaired to near perfection.

I encourage each of us to express our gratitude to these folks whenever possible for their dedication to serving our best interest at the risk of their own safety at times.

C. Dale Ruebush

Kooskia

