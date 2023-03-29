Once again, a big, fluffy thank you to the crews who make “snow management” an art form and allow me to have a winter’s worth of great skiing. Thanks to Sam, Aaron and the rest of the USFS team for keeping the Fish Creek cross-country trails so beautifully groomed – and to Chad and Jess of the county road department for the amazing and frequent plowing expertise, so I can always get to the trailhead in 2WD. Perfect!
Shelley Dumas
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.