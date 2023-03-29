Once again, a big, fluffy thank you to the crews who make “snow management” an art form and allow me to have a winter’s worth of great skiing. Thanks to Sam, Aaron and the rest of the USFS team for keeping the Fish Creek cross-country trails so beautifully groomed – and to Chad and Jess of the county road department for the amazing and frequent plowing expertise, so I can always get to the trailhead in 2WD. Perfect!

Shelley Dumas

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments