The two-page “Health Matters” report [Free Press issue Jan. 25] on the services offered and personnel was great! Prevention and long-term hospice care, as well as emergency services, are so critical, especially in our rural location. I was very impressed with the vibrant volunteer program and the revenue generated through the Thrift Store. Thank you, Syringa Hospital!

Cathy Law

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments