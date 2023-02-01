The two-page “Health Matters” report [Free Press issue Jan. 25] on the services offered and personnel was great! Prevention and long-term hospice care, as well as emergency services, are so critical, especially in our rural location. I was very impressed with the vibrant volunteer program and the revenue generated through the Thrift Store. Thank you, Syringa Hospital!
Cathy Law
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.