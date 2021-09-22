Thanks to Dr. Told for clarifying his position [Sept. 15 issue]. There appears to be echoes in his letter of “the other forefathers” who, providentially, educated themselves and us on European civil and religious conflicts and wars and understood that no man, no ecclesiastical authority and no government has the right or power to interfere with, infringe upon or usurp a person’s conscience.
The realm of conscience and conviction resides within and is subject only to the individual and that individual’s understanding of and relationship with the Divine.
In civil society we live by laws.
Laws, however, are evaluated by and subject to Constitutional review.
Shot mandates and dictates fail the test.
In the absence of appropriate judicial review, citizens are free to appeal to Natural Law and stand on their convictions, peaceably.
Idaho County is filled with citizens who simply will not take the shot, ever.
The “settled science” is anything but settled.
Gov. Little, Mr. Cladouhos and any others fantasizing about their capacity to force it on dissenters would do well to figure this out, and the sooner the better.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
