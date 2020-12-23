Thank you from Abundant Life Ministries Sunday School class to everyone who donated to the warm clothing drive. A special shout-out to Bud’s PowerSports for donating 16 brand-new Polaris youth coats. We were so happy to be able to help the community and Hope Center. We gave a lot of items away and the remainder went to the Idaho County Clothing Bank at the Christian Reformed Church. Thanks again to everyone for their generosity! Merry Christmas.
Melinda Hall
Grangeville
