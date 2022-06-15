(Part 2 of an earlier article in the Free Press, June 8 issue, titled The American Way). Briefly, the new constitution, implemented the words of the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of happiness.” In brief, our founders set up a Republic, simply represented clearly by the diagram: God-->People-->States-->National Government. Interested people can prove each step in the diagram by doing research!
Just read Article I, Section 8 to see the small list of powers given to the new national government by the states! Then read Amendment 10, which says, “Powers not granted to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited to it by the states, are reserved to the States or to the people.” Then read Article V of the Constitution, which gives states the power of amendment, meaning they can expand or reduce the power of the national government! In other words, the states are the boss and were given the power to establish and control the national government! Do not forget the diagram above! States had to answer to the people, creators of state governments! And easily proved is the people were expected to set up governments which professed belief in a Creator God, and the various religions, most of which were Protestant, and the Bible as their reference book!
But what do we have today, and for several of our last national governments? Government by decree of presidents! Would someone tell me how this is different from dictating kings of old! Is not our national government dictating in areas nowhere authorized by our Constitution? Are we “The people” willing to give up our rights to refuse illegal demands of our government, many of which violate the religions we still claim to follow? Is it not true that our long-established climate of freedom is being denied? Is it not time to change!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.