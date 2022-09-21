There is a multipronged attack on human life as we know it right now.

I was watching a very good editorial video by Jordan Peterson, telling the elites of Canada to “back off” on their “climate change” initiatives that would most certainly bankrupt and starve much of Canada and would not save anyone or the planet by taking such draconian “ends justify the means” measures.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments