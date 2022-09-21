There is a multipronged attack on human life as we know it right now.
I was watching a very good editorial video by Jordan Peterson, telling the elites of Canada to “back off” on their “climate change” initiatives that would most certainly bankrupt and starve much of Canada and would not save anyone or the planet by taking such draconian “ends justify the means” measures.
It occurred to me there is a multipronged attack on virtually anyone who isn’t super rich. Those attack vectors are justice, information, mind, community, money, technology, health, energy, and finally, food, in that order.
For well over 100 years, various slow but systematic changes have been made to our governmental and social systems to advance this attack. The enemy has coordinated these attacks with careful timing, intrigue and clever misleading to eliminate one obstacle after another, bringing us to the end game we see today.
There may be a way to stop this attack via a revolutionary tax revolt, but I doubt we have the time or the ability to coordinate such a defense. The only other option I see is a spiritual one, where the powers of good beat the powers of evil from a plane higher than this earthly one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.