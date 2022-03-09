It appears that some of the far-right have gone so far right they have met up with the radical far-left!
For example, just look at the number of Idaho Freedom Foundation board members and followers who are donating to a former Democratic Senator, campaigning for Idaho Superintendent of Public Education. How can anyone who considers themselves right-leaning support candidates running for public office who have supported the Democratic platform?
Additionally, just look at those ‘self-proclaimed conservatives’, who are blindly suggesting our legislators are slacking in their Constitutional duty by not “fully funding” education. What does a “fully funded” education system look like or cost? I have never (including during my three terms in the Idaho Senate) heard what that amount would be.
Where do these radical left and radical right folks think the money will come from? They seem to think that your front left pocket is deeper/better than your right rear pocket. Oh, and they want the state to just extract it from you without your vote.
As a responsible conservative, I can never justify an open checkbook for anything. I want to know what specifically needs to be funded. I want to know what our tax dollars are being used for.
Every year, the Legislature has meetings and hearings with regards to funding. That is the opportunity for administrators from the education system to come in and make their pitch for increased funding. The responsible conservatives we have voted into our legislature are wise to resist the calls to ‘just give us more”.
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.