With the explosive crime wave spreading across America, I feel safer knowing the FBI is hard at work. Take their tenacious pursuit of the grandmother with terminal cancer for the misdemeanor crime of walking through the U.S. Capital building. What bravery they show, I shudder at the danger the dozens of agents faced when sniffing through a former First Lady’s wardrobe. Finally, we must be grateful that the FBI arrested a pro-life Catholic after local law enforcement decided not to pursue the case.

Recently, while walking through the Grangeville Post Office, I noticed the absence of wanted posters. Remember those posters showing the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted? They showed hardened, slovenly men and women, wanted for heinous crimes like bank robbery, murder and kidnapping. Perhaps it is just as well, for now, those posters would have photographs of you.

