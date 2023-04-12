Personally, Mr. Landrum [Free Press issue March 29], I see little reason to have an AR15 for home defense. It is heavy and difficult to navigate within close quarters. As a 78-year-old, all I need in my home for self-defense is a small 9mm handgun. I also have pepper spray at my door, thus avoiding possible problems by shooting an intruder.
Whenever I tell someone I think we have a gun-culture problem, and we need to keep kids from dying and want to improve American mental health to keep the mentally challenged wackos from buying a gun, people think I want gun confiscation. The more we use assault rifles and camo dress and open carry in public, the more we intimidate non-gun owners who fear firearms, pushing them to try to pass legislation outlawing all guns! And the pen can often be mightier than the sword!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.