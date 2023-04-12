Personally, Mr. Landrum [Free Press issue March 29], I see little reason to have an AR15 for home defense. It is heavy and difficult to navigate within close quarters. As a 78-year-old, all I need in my home for self-defense is a small 9mm handgun. I also have pepper spray at my door, thus avoiding possible problems by shooting an intruder.

Whenever I tell someone I think we have a gun-culture problem, and we need to keep kids from dying and want to improve American mental health to keep the mentally challenged wackos from buying a gun, people think I want gun confiscation. The more we use assault rifles and camo dress and open carry in public, the more we intimidate non-gun owners who fear firearms, pushing them to try to pass legislation outlawing all guns! And the pen can often be mightier than the sword!

