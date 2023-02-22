Mr. Chmelik, I wish to comment on your letter to the editor, [Free Press, Feb. 15]. Interesting comments. I believed in very little of it, but then I believe in science and facts as opposed to conjecture. You seem to think that this region of Idaho should follow the ideas from the supposed author of your Holy Book, the Bible, and thereby expect others in this area to believe the falsehood that the United States is a Christian nation, which is founded on the Christian religion. I encourage you to look online at the 1802 Treaty of Tripoli where President John Adams is asked this question and he answers it.
Next, you should order, from Amazon, “The Jefferson Bible,” written by Thomas Jefferson, and read all parts of it, including the introduction. Briefly, I will say that Jefferson believed in Jesus, and using the KJV, he wrote down the story of Jesus, but since he was a Deist and not a Christian, he skipped the “virgin birth,” the “miracles,” and “the resurrection.” Thomas Paine, who wrote “Common Sense,” Ben Franklin, George Washington, James Monroe and James Madison were all Deists, one of the reasons why the name of Jesus is not in the U.S. Constitution.
