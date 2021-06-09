Does the plight of the Central American immigrant pale in milky comparison to that of the lockdown immigrant? My intent is not to offend. I hope this experience adds some dimension, some texture, to our world views.
Our little communities are inundated with lockdown immigrants. Many of the resources necessary to take care of our own are overwhelmed with supply, scheduling, coverage, staffing and a myriad of other logistical problems. Scheduling in clinics and hospitals has a grueling effect on medical testing and care as staff is often shorthanded and exhausted from keeping up with new demand. Emergency services and law enforcement could be strained at any time trying to provide necessary coverage, and would definitely overload in the event of a mass emergency. Although the lockdown immigrant is not entirely at fault for this, many supplies are hard to come by on our retailers’ shelves. Services that keep our lives running smoothly — utilities, contractors, repair people, etc. — are spread extremely thin.
The most detrimental effect the lockdown immigrant has on our region is gentrification. This immigrant generally has considerably more wealth than many of our own and can purchase opportunity, and brings a huge increase to the values of many of our goods, services and real property. This vast increase from outside of our local economies will likely lead to many of our own, still within the confines of a smaller economy, to miss out on any number of opportunities they were poised to take to improve their lives here.
With all of that said, and with optimism that as these transitional times begin to still, all in our beautiful region will socially benefit.
Welcome, lockdown immigrants!
On behalf of our many wonderful communities I ask you, the lockdown immigrant, to consider your impact, and to please be patient with our own, our establishments, our services and our resources while we adjust to take care of our own under the pressures of a burgeoning population, and as we adapt and work to process your presence and needs, as well.
Thank you.
Benjamin McLean
Grangeville
