Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has written a book that is a must-read, “The Real Anthony Fauci”. Nicknamed ‘Dr. Baron of Lies’ and ‘Public Enemy Number One’ by other doctors, Fauci, as director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease, controls a $6.1 million annual taxpayer-funded budget. He uses his financial clout to influence hospitals, doctors, scientists, and journals as well as the CDC and the FDA. His wife, also a government scientist, sits on the board of bioethics.
Dr. Fauci, along with Bill Gates, owns a huge share of the Moderna vaccine, along with many other medications. Other doctors state Fauci’s mismanagement of the pandemic rises to the level of criminal homicide. Fauci knew beforehand that ivermectin and other therapeutic treatments were very successful in treating the COVID virus, but ran his vaccines competition. So, he stockpiled and destroyed these drugs, passed laws to outlaw doctors from prescribing them, and aggressively worked to silence dissenting voices, including stripping those doctors of their medical license.
Dr. Pierre Kory, a renowned physician, stated, “the outcome we should have been trying to prevent is hospitalization. You don’t sit around and wait for an infected person to become ill. Fauci’s strategies all began after a patient was hospitalized, and by that time it was too late for many. It was perverse. It was insane. It was unethical.” And it was done for money. Dr. Kory and many of his colleagues proved they could drastically reduce COVID’s lethality. But instead of applause, their success at treating COVID made them enemies of the state.
Fauci has a history of creating panic, then providing the “solution”, which is always to his financial benefit. Whistleblowers report that during clinical drug trials, Fauci habitually cut short research when adverse reactions surface. His concerns are not with the public welfare, but rather on the money that can be made. His COVID drug Remdesivir causes extreme toxicity to the lungs and kidneys with multi-organ failure. This drug runs $3,000 and higher per course and costs only a fraction to produce. HCQ, a drug that he outlawed, is just as effective and costs around $10 a course. The problem is it runs a competition to Fauci’s Remdesivir.
Poorer countries that didn’t have the vaccine used other therapeutics, such as ivermectin, which has seen decades of research and clinical trials and is very successful. These countries suffered a far lower death rate than the U.S.
Anonymous military doctors, after gathering data before and after the vaccine mandate, are reporting 1,000% increases in neurological disorders, increases in female infertility, pulmonary embolisms, cancer, miscarriage, Bell’s palsy, myocardial infarction and congenital malformations in newborns.
George Martin stated, “Entrenched powers remove men’s tongues not to prevent telling of lies, but to stop the speaking of truth.” Let’s join Rand Paul and others and demand the resignation and trial of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Roxanne Hicks
Kooskia
