We have been lied to about every war we have become involved in for over 100 years. Our government knew the Lusitania would be sunk when sent into the German patrolled waters. It was intentionally allowed to anger the public and get their support to enter the war. Our military knew about the impending attack on Pearl Harbor and ordered the fleet to stay in port to maximize damage and loss of life. Again, to turn public sentiment, which was opposed to entering the war.
It is now known that our government lied about the Gulf of Tonkin “incident”, which started the Vietnam “police action”. It was a false flag lie. Also, we were not there to stop communism. Standard Oil supplied oil to communist North Vietnam, via Haiphong Harbor, throughout most of the war. The CIA’s Air America ran a heroin smuggling operation out of Cambodia throughout the war. I personally know a marine engineer who built runways in poppy fields in Cambodia for Air America’s planes to land. Colonel Bo Gritz, one of the Marine Corps’ most decorated Vietnam vets, went to Cambodia years later and interviewed a major drug lord, verifying U.S. involvement in heroin trafficking, even implicating the White House. I have watched a video of the interview.
We lied to Iraq, telling them we would not get involved with their dispute with Kuwait. Soon after Iraq invaded Kuwait, Operation Desert Storm began. On 9/11, we were told several young Arabs from Saudi Arabia flew airliners into the Twin Towers, causing their collapse. Using this as a pretext, we invaded Iraq and Afghanistan. A military whistle-blower says we invaded Iraq for the purpose of establishing five large military bases, from which to control the middle east. Reportedly, a deal allowing Unocal Oil to run a pipeline through Afghanistan had been canceled and growing poppies for heroin production was being discouraged. It was time for “regime change”.
Now, while Russia responds to Ukraine separatists’ request for protection from Ukraine and NATO forces, we are being lied to once again. Question and verify.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Get your facts straight. Col Gritz was a US Army Green Beret, not USMC. Rant about something else.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.