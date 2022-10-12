“Twas the night before voting, And in Don Public’s house, A nightmare was lurking
Don’s scream filled the house:, “You’re not real! You’re a fake!”, But the gray specter drew near
—It made Don’s heart quake.
“The pale ghost stood staring, then started to chant, lines scripted by handlers, It started to rant:
“Gas prices are down—, I did that, you see, When prices go up—, blame Vladimir P!
“Corn-pop was bad—, conservatives worse!, You don’t have to get up—, I’ll just grab your purse
“Or wallet, you see—, I need gas to get home—, from election eve haunts—, May I borrow a phone?
“Dial Hunter for me—, No, wait, hunters are bad—, I won’t let guns guard you—, from killers gone mad—
“We have no inflation—, But wait, I’m not through—, I’ll keep borders open—, Yes, that’ll just do, for China and drug lords, and fentanyl too!
“I’m a gone-crazy fella!, Did I mention Kamala?, It gets even more scary—, My legs they are hair!
“Your hair smells nice, too, No, I haven’t a clue, But wait, here’s my cue:
“‘Repeat., Smile.’, I’m through.”
D. Public woke up screaming:
When milk sours, you don’t drink stink—You throw it out!
So, also with bad political apples.
Whether Biden’s bad policies are due to sleep-walking dementia or Woke-Dem dishonesty, let’s go to the ballot box and
November midterm elections approach; 2024 looms large. Let’s get to the polls every time and defend freedom by voting out politicians gone bad.
We the people must dump temps no longer representing us. If they ain’t serving ordered liberty, then
