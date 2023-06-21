Things are moving and people are exposing their true selves. Karen Crosby penned a letter [Free Press issue June 14] on my financing fuel for Elk City, a private email btw – why? What is the reason she did that? Is my help somehow a bad thing? I am not making a penny of profit or interest. I’m just helping the owner get back in business for this community. Then Karen takes another shot on public access - accusing me of “opening up public access on private property.” Any proof of this? No, because it’s wrong. I am seeking to preserve public access to public property.
Same goes for these Adams Camp/Milner Trail protestors. They will say anything and are as bad as CNN and don’t even make sense of what they say (again CNN). The latest is their misleading statement that Milner Trail “…was validated to allow the property owners to petition to abandon.” Yes, that’s true but if and only if a suitable and legal alternative on public land was provided, which they haven’t done. Lamm contacted USFS and is trying to arrange a swap. OK, if Adams Camp can swing, it fine, but if not, live with it and try to be good neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.