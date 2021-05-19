On Feb. 24, the chairman of the Idaho County Commissioners published an Op/Ed in our weekly newspaper. In this opinion, the chairman was critical of local efforts to prevent infringements on their Second Amendment protections. Being a strong supporter of gun ownership, I was a little offended especially with the use of the word “feel-good.” I also had to admit, that as a new resident, I really did not know all the facts of the situation and an objective investigation was warranted.
Shortly thereafter, I attended a meeting by the local organizers. They were considering asking the commissioners to make Idaho County a Second Amendment sanctuary. Circulating a petition was discussed and a plan developed. What was most surprising to me was the number of people attending, over 50. I heard other meetings were equally attended and the petition effort garnered over 2,000 signatures. Our commissioners should be thankful that they have so many residents willing to participate in the political process.
In fact, if people of merit want America to be great again, we all need to actively support our values that are being attacked. Our lawns, vehicles and streets should be covered with signs or decals that say: Churches matter, moms and dads matter, prolife matters, truth matters, hard work matters, law enforcement and the military matters, clean streets and sidewalks matter, respect for traditional American history matters, and so many others we could name.
Ultimately, our local organizers presented their petitions to the commissioners at one of their official meetings. The meeting room and outside halls were packed, a perfect example of the American political process. Unfortunately, the local daily newspaper summed up the results:
“Idaho County Commissioners refuse to adopt Second Amendment sanctuary status”. Even more unfortunate, this headline and other words spoken in the article send a message to those that want to destroy America. That message is: “Idaho County is not united behind the Second Amendment!” The barbarians at our gates will smell blood.
We cannot wait until our gates are broken down. We must send a clear message: “The Second Amendment matters.”
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
I find myself in the rare and awkward position of agreeing with both sides of this issue.
