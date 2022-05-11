The most important race in the state is the governor, especially because he picks the heads of all the agencies. The agencies run the state, especially the head of the Health and Welfare Department, which gives advice to the governor on how to run our health, as evidenced by Covid restrictions placed on the churches and businesses.
Having worked with Brad Little and Janice McGeachin in my six years in the Senate, I know their capabilities. Janice was head of the House Health and Welfare Committee, and she led her committee to do an awesome job of trying to prevent Obamacare from coming into our state. Janice was a staunch defender of prolife, small local businesses, and gun rights. On major issues, she makes great decisions. She is the only one who has enough name recognition to defeat the incumbent governor, who has let us down in the COVID crisis. Vote for Janice means a chance to finally have a courageous governor.
The next most important race is for the attorney general. Having worked with the current attorney general, I am aware of how difficult he is to work with on a prolife bill or a social bill. He did not give a good opinion on the last heartbeat bill. He would not give a good opinion on letting Bibles be used for reference in our public schools. The list goes on and on. We absolutely need a change. Raul Labrador is the only one who has enough name recognition to become our next attorney general. I have known Raul for many years, and he is the one we need at this time. Vote for Raul means to bring common sense into the attorney general’s office.
Sheryl Nuxoll
Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.