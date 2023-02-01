Must have a bridge to protect endangered fish? That’s a fake excuse cooked up by hostile, selfish individuals who just gave Skip Brandt a reason to deny - and he took it. But as they well know, there is no new bridge needed as there is a bridge built with local initiative and which is in perfectly good condition and used all time by the public and owners - except me - since the owner “trespassed” me - I am in court on that nonsense. Even if there were no bridge, that issue had no bearing on the legal validation of a ROW – after all, how could a bridge be built (or rebuilt) without the ROW? There’s a group of locals with connections to the county – urging them to interfere with private access and public access - and that is what I am fighting. And I am winning and will keep winning – it just takes time.
The “whole story” is in the court record, which consists of more than 2,000 pages – started because those who own land on the same road as I do – and use that road for access the same as I do – called in trespass charges. Well, folks, easements do not stop at each property, and every owner has the same access. But they denied the easement even existed - I proved it in court as the attorneys finally admitted - but they still wouldn’t back down. Then they all howled and whined about it so loud, and their attorneys spun so much nonsense that Judge FitzMaurice gave up and sent it to Moscow. The judge threw up his hands and said, “Stay off to avoid trouble,” which is not legal - so it’s still going - all to prevent two people from using the road they all use every day.
