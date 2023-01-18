In the mid- ‘50s, the North American X-15 project, precursor to space flight, was launched with requests for aircraft and specialized engines to reach and function at unprecedented altitudes. The first manned space flight occurred on Feb. 20, 1962. It took eight years from the initial requests to convert theory to reality.

Although “scientists” and “health officials” continue claiming the Covid Vaxx is effective, stops transmission, reduces severity of illness, minimizes hospitalizations and has no significant adverse effects, evidence is mounting that these claims are, in fact, incorrect.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments