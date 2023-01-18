In the mid- ‘50s, the North American X-15 project, precursor to space flight, was launched with requests for aircraft and specialized engines to reach and function at unprecedented altitudes. The first manned space flight occurred on Feb. 20, 1962. It took eight years from the initial requests to convert theory to reality.
Although “scientists” and “health officials” continue claiming the Covid Vaxx is effective, stops transmission, reduces severity of illness, minimizes hospitalizations and has no significant adverse effects, evidence is mounting that these claims are, in fact, incorrect.
A January Rasmussen Poll found that 49% of American adults believe it is likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, including 28% who think it’s very likely.
These are shockingly high numbers and evidence increases on a daily basis.
Despite efforts of mainstream media, government agencies, Vaxx manufacturers and profiteers, the truth is getting out and will continue to do so.
Real people are impacted and concerned. Many are fearful, feel isolated and alone after choosing to take what was pushed as a lifesaving answer to a created crisis.
How do we now respond? What are the next steps and actual help for those directly impacted? Where are our state agencies and health officials? Who is bringing hope and help to people?
The wholesale failure of government in this situation has a silver lining.
You want separation of church and state? Me too, for these reasons. The state appears to be failing, dramatically, but God does not.
You want relief from fear and fear of death?
“I Tell You the Truth, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to Life.” – Jesus, John 5:24.
Healing for your body and soul? Medical bureaucracies are falling short, but Jesus has purchased your healing. “He himself bore our sins in his body & by his wounds you have been healed.” 1 Peter 2:24.
Ultimate Peace, Hope, Life and Love is in Jesus.
