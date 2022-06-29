We have educated ourselves into spiritual ignorance and the consequences are all around us.
Let me freely admit I have no college degrees, no letters to add after my name and no official titles to hold out as “proof of my superior intellect.”
I have Jesus.
I have the Spirit of God.
I have faith that Jesus meant it when He said, “I will not leave you as orphans but will come to you.”
You could say it all started in the garden. You can view it throughout recorded history. You can see it in the evolution of culture and society and government. And although it does ebb and flow, the trajectory is moving in the right direction in our day. There is a spiritual battle, and it is very real. Often subtle and hidden, it breaks into visible reality in a specific moment in history, and we are living in just such a moment. I recently saw “What Is A Woman” a documentary created by Matt Walsh and released by Daily Wire, an admittedly right-of-center source. It is a fascinating and deeply troubling case study on the current state of education, philosophy, entertainment, sports, marketplace and government and the forces battling to control those arenas. You can call me an alarmist if you want, but “they are coming for your children.”
Children are always the prize in the spiritual battle. Innocent, open-hearted, easily moldable and shaped by the big people in their lives, children essentially believe what we teach them.
Identifying the problem is always the first step toward change.
Overturning Roe was a concrete step that will have an immediate and ongoing impact in the spiritual realm.
Every life matters.
Children are precious.
Humans are uniquely created in the image of God.
There are real consequences to taking a life.
When we failed historically to protect “children we do not want” we lost the spiritual authority to pretext the ones we do want.
All that is changing.
The spiritual battle is not over, but the tide is turning.
Speaking the truth in love has never been more important.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.