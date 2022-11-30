Mr. Sellitti takes his attempts to marginalize and denigrate me personally to a new level [Free Press Nov. 23]. After my exposing Marxist ideology in our midst, Sellitti fallaciously attacked me personally, ignoring the facts I had enumerated [Free Press Nov. 9]. I responded by ignoring his personal assaults and specifically reiterating the facts [Free Press Nov. 16]. He confuses me stating facts with attacking others and arguing beliefs. We obviously have differing beliefs and opinions. However, there are such things as facts. Actual solid truths.
Anyone can read about Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels (co-authors of the Communist Manifesto), Sergey Nechayev (author of The Revolutionary Catechism), and Saul Alynsky (author of Rules for Radicals) and see the truth as to their intents and methods, all of which focus on destroying the current order, through such activities as violence, chaos, and even mass murder. Anyone and everyone not explicitly on their side is the enemy, and is worthy, as Engels stated, of perishing “in the revolutionary world storm.” This attitude is why people like Sellitti try so hard to degrade their opponents, villainizing those who love our conservative Christian culture as bigots, racists, conspiracy theorists, extremists, Nazis, etc.
