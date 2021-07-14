Evil has become emboldened; it now openly states its mission. The following is a portion of the lyrics of a newly released song by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus:
“You think we’re sinful
You fight against our rights
You say we live a life you cannot respect
But you’re just frightened
You think we’ll corrupt your kids
If our agenda goes unchecked
Funny, just this once, you’re correct”
After that, the chorus sings:
“We’re coming for them
We’re coming for your children”
This song was posted on Youtube on July 1, 2021; it was quickly taken down, but not before being copied and reposted by an alert crusader. The homosexual community now claims the song was made in jest. Baloney. Go to the Internet and check out “A message from the Gay Community, We’re coming for your children” and decide for yourself.
In the year 2008, I was actively involved in the support of a California ballot initiative that defined marriage as just between a man and woman. The California voters actually passed this initiative, but it was later overturned by the liberal courts. I did learn a valuable lesson during this campaign; the homosexual community will use personal threats, mob intimidation and blatant lies to promote their agenda. The most egregious lie was, “We just want to be respected; we have no intention of teaching homosexual traits in schools.” More baloney. Their homosexual agenda is now being taught in California schools clear down to the kindergarten level.
Another emboldened evil is the National Education Association. Many have known for a long time that the teachers unions care more about money and power, even at the expense of our children. Well, they have come out of the closet and declared their support for teaching Critical Raace Theory in our schools. Never mind the overwhelming opposition from parents nationwide.
These assaults on our children can be reversed, but it will take a massive effort by parents and faith leaders. It will take more than just prayers; it will also take action.
Buck Weckman
Grangeville
