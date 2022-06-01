My uncle Steve was stationed at the Army Air Force base in Pocatello before he was sent to England to bomb Kiel, Germany, in WWII. He was copilot on a B-17 Flying Fortress when a Messerschmitt’s bullet crashed through the cockpit and hit him in the chest, killing him instantly.
Uncle Steve’s dad, my grandpa, had emigrated decades earlier from Hungary to the United States, to leave that realm’s political madness behind. Grandpa, Mom told me, worried about Steve going back to that dangerous place.
Steve’s plane dropped its bombs, and being badly shot up, limped back toward England. The pilot, with flak in one arm, flew the plane with his elbows because the icy air blasting through the damaged cockpit’s nose had numbed his hands, but he eventually managed to safely land the plane, according to the June 28, 1943, Time Magazine article, “The Flight of the Worry Wart” (the plane’s name).
It is with these thoughts in mind that I thank Idaho voters for not electing Janice McGeachin and Priscilla Giddings in the recent primary. Unfortunately, voters had no other choice but to reelect Russ Fulcher. These and other politicians (and activists, such as Wayne Hoffman) who do not clearly denounce Trump and his racism and endless lying about the last presidential election are unfit for public leadership in America. They are an insult to the sacrifice of the 400,000-plus Americans killed in WWII, because those Americans fought against the very things these so-called leaders refuse to clearly denounce.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
