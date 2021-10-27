How exciting to see seven candidates seeking to fill the two open positions for school board trustees. Two are incumbents and five are new candidates. Thanks to those responsible for holding the candidate forum this past Monday so patrons could meet these candidates and have the opportunity to hear from each of them and ask them questions. It is so important for the patrons to vet each of these candidates and see where they stand on educating our children, CRT, SEL, fiscal responsibility, transparency and communicating with teachers, administrators, board members and the patrons of MVSD.

Two candidates seeking trustee positions are Katrena Hauger and Bernadette Edwards. Both individuals were teachers with MVSD and when things got tough for the district, failure of 3.9-million-dollar levy and covid, these two chose to quit, leaving their students, fellow teachers and the district to struggle with the issues their departure caused. Hauger and Edwards were also both union negotiators; Hauger being president of the teacher’s union. These two played a big role in causing so much contention with the board trustees. When the levy failed and the district was forced to make drastic cuts, these two union negotiators refused to meet with the board and discuss anything. Why, because it was not in their best interest to do. There was no thought given to the students, administrators, the patrons of the district or the fact that the district had declared a financial emergency. It was all about them. Who do union negotiators represent? Themselves, the teachers. Not the students, not the school district and certainly not the community. So, are these the two you want to fill these open positions?

For the sake of our kids, the school district and the community, I hope you think twice before voting for either Hauger or Edwards.

Mary Ann Blees

Clearwater

