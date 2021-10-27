How exciting to see seven candidates seeking to fill the two open positions for school board trustees. Two are incumbents and five are new candidates. Thanks to those responsible for holding the candidate forum this past Monday so patrons could meet these candidates and have the opportunity to hear from each of them and ask them questions. It is so important for the patrons to vet each of these candidates and see where they stand on educating our children, CRT, SEL, fiscal responsibility, transparency and communicating with teachers, administrators, board members and the patrons of MVSD.
Two candidates seeking trustee positions are Katrena Hauger and Bernadette Edwards. Both individuals were teachers with MVSD and when things got tough for the district, failure of 3.9-million-dollar levy and covid, these two chose to quit, leaving their students, fellow teachers and the district to struggle with the issues their departure caused. Hauger and Edwards were also both union negotiators; Hauger being president of the teacher’s union. These two played a big role in causing so much contention with the board trustees. When the levy failed and the district was forced to make drastic cuts, these two union negotiators refused to meet with the board and discuss anything. Why, because it was not in their best interest to do. There was no thought given to the students, administrators, the patrons of the district or the fact that the district had declared a financial emergency. It was all about them. Who do union negotiators represent? Themselves, the teachers. Not the students, not the school district and certainly not the community. So, are these the two you want to fill these open positions?
For the sake of our kids, the school district and the community, I hope you think twice before voting for either Hauger or Edwards.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
I am not sure where you obtained your information about Hauger and Edwards "refusing" to meet with the board after the levy failure. I know for a fact that is not true. They attended every negotiations meeting right up until the time they were no longer union members and new union members took their place on the negotiations team. I find it sad that you feel it is your place to condemn the personal decisions of these two women and the 50+ other teachers/staff who left the district after the school board stripped the benefits package and refused to pay a wage that compared to our surrounding schools. Are you aware that it was the school district that "imposed", which means they gave a final "take it or leave offer" and ended the negotiations? It was that action that had the staff leaving in droves. Have you ever considered that they might have made the decision to give up their jobs at the school to be eligible to run for school board? (you cannot work at the school and be on the school board) Did you ever reach out and ask them why they left?? or any of the staff that chose to leave for that matter?? It was a very tough decision for ALL of them. Even though they all care deeply for the students, at the end of the day, they must consider what is the best decision for their family. Did you attended any of the negotiations meetings or even take the time to watch them online from the comfort of your own home? Are you aware that the negotiated contract not only covers the teachers, but every janitor, aide, secretary, bus driver, etc?? Seeing/hearing the discussion in those meetings paints a much different picture than the one you are portraying in this post.
