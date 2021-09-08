This is an update as of Sept. 5.
Our son John’s daughter, Codi, had her wedding scheduled for Sept. 1. Instead she got to bring her dad home from the hospital. She said it’s the best non-wedding present she could possibly have. St. Luke’s had assessed John fit for home rehabilitation. He arrived home “a very weak little puppy” he said. He still needs a little oxygen if he is moving around but can get by on room air if he is just sitting. His rehab coordinator came by today and gave him some lung exercises to do and set him up with other in-home therapists for each day this week.
Getting home after more than a month in the hospital was good medicine and he is improving each day. Being on the ventilator saved his life.
No one knows how long rehab will take for either John or Nancy.
Nancy was moved from Syringa Hospital in Grangeville to CV hospital in Orofino on Sept. 3.
Syringa does not have a respiratory therapist and although she was progressing well the doctors thought she would benefit from Orofino’s therapist and lower elevation, She has continued to improve and is down to 1/2 litre of oxygen while sitting and 1 litre moving around.
At her worst in Nampa she was on a high flow machine at 60 liters!
Our friend, Lyle Brotnov, of Clearwater passed away this week in Portland from the effects of this terrible virus.
Please think. Get the vaccine and protect yourself and your family.
This is not just the flu.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
